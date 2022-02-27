This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

  • Russian launches a full scale invasion of Ukraine — What the U.S. is doing and what it will do to already rising inflation.
  • President Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.
  • Republican senate candidate Sam Brown talks to us about Ukraine, China, inflation and curriculum in schools.
  • Governor Steve Sisolak gives an unusual off-year State of the State address.
  • The moves being made to try to recruit and keep more teachers in CCSD.
  • Why a proposed federal gas tax holiday wouldn’t actually lower your price at the pump.