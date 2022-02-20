Politics Now: Feb. 19, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:

Governor Steve Sisolak talks about the campaign, lifting the mask mandate, rising crime, and why he would like to break up CCSD.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Michele Fiore talks about why the FBI took some of her files, the mask mandate, political correctness and rising crime.

Will Nevada jump Iowa and become the first state to nominate a presidential candidate in 2024. We

Dave Price, the political director at WHO-TV in Des Moines speaks about what is happening behind the scenes.

A senator asks Department of Defense nominees to make sure they keep up an investigation into UFOs.