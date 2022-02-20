Politics Now: Feb. 19, 2022

This week on “Politics Now” with host John Langeler:
- Governor Steve Sisolak talks about the campaign, lifting the mask mandate, rising crime, and why he would like to break up CCSD.
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Michele Fiore talks about why the FBI took some of her files, the mask mandate, political correctness and rising crime.
- Will Nevada jump Iowa and become the first state to nominate a presidential candidate in 2024. We
- Dave Price, the political director at WHO-TV in Des Moines speaks about what is happening behind the scenes.
- A senator asks Department of Defense nominees to make sure they keep up an investigation into UFOs.