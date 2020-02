LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party showcased Saturday a new "caucus tool" to assist chairs in tabulating results on the day of the caucus, multiple Democrats in the state tell CBS News.

The state party insisted at volunteer summits in Northern and Southern Nevada that the new "tool" was not an "app," like the abandoned software created by Shadow, the developer at the heart of the delayed Iowa caucus results. Chairs will receive iPads pre-loaded with the "tool" and disconnected from the internet, party staff told volunteers at the summit.