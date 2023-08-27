This week on Politics Now with host Joshua Peguero:

-Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen (D) is up for re-election. She talks to us about her republican opponents, child care costs, veterans health care and anti-semitism.

-Another debate over teacher’s salaries spills over into the CCSD Board Meeting, leading to two arrests.

-Farmers in Imperial Valley, CA want to save water by getting rid of Glen Canyon Dam.

-The first Republican Presidential debate

-How many Nevadans have electric vehicles, and the biggest obstacle to more people buying them.