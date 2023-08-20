This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The Nevada GOP sets a date for it’s February Caucus. But it will conflict with the primary run by the state, and potentially confuse Republican voters. Political Analyst Steve Sebelius helps us break this all down.

-A slight improvement on the Colorado River outlook, what it means for how much water gets used next year.

-Clark County has it’s first discussion about creating rules for street food vendors.

-The President of Nevada’s State Board of Education talks to us about spending money wisely, a change in CCSD grading policies, and a potential change in school start times.