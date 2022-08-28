This week on Politics Now:

The 8 News Now I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy reports on the fight on the Athletic Commission over who dropped the ball on an investigation into a death at a fraternity boxing match.

What Nevada officials are saying other states need to do as the Colorado River faces a drought crisis.

We talk with the Clark County election chief about an audit on the 2020 election from the Clark County election department.

Kevin McCarthy & Nancy Pelosi both campaign for congressional candidates in Las Vegas.