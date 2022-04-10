This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Nevada’s Senators, both Democrats, join Republicans in opposing lifting an emergency immigration regulation at the border.

The Mayor of Oakland sets off a firestorm and reaction from Nevada politicians when she calls Las Vegas “a gross desert.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara talks to Politics Now about his firing, then re-hiring and his relationship with the school board.

Las Vegas cybersecurity: Are we are prepared for potential attacks from Russia?

Democrats are investing heavily in keeping the congressional seats in southern Nevada.