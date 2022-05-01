This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Republican Governor candidates hold a town hall forum, and Trump gives his endorsement to one of them.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen (D) talks to us about how she is spearheading the effort to make Nevada the first state in the presidential nominating process in 2024.

Can a person in the Nevada Legislature also work for the District Attorney’s office? The Nevada Supreme court says a separation of powers lawsuit filed by NPRI needs to finally get a ruling. We talk to one of the attorneys on the case.

From the 8 News Now I-Team: What the county is doing about a crime-ridden apartment complex where the owner was given hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix it up, and hasn’t done that.