This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

The DNC takes a big step towards making Nevada the first state in the 2024 Democratic Presidential nominating order. We talk to the Nevadans working behind the scenes to make it happen and the timeline for it.

More school violence causes CCSD to take action. The different plans from the superintendent and teachers.

A racist slide in a presentation attended by republicans causes outrage.

North Las Vegas mayor candidate Pat Spearman talks with us about the race.

President Biden tries to crack down on “Ghost Guns”