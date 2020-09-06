Politics Now: 9/5/20

This week on Politics Now, hosted by Orko Manna: restaurants have one covid-19 restriction slightly eased, but the vast majority are staying in place; we explain the five proposed consitutional amendments that will be on the November ballot; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez explains their voter outreach plan in Nevada; Las Vegas Judge Melanie Tobiasson is accused of misconduct by the Commission on Judicial Ethics; and congressional oversight investigations begin into Paycheck Protection Program loans givens to small businesses.