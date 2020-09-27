Politics Now: 9/26/2020

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: Black Lives Matter protests start back up in Las Vegas; voter outreach efforts continue in Nevada, and a mailer from a group called “Voter Participation Center” confuses voters about their registration; Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks to us about AAPI voter outreach efforts in Nevada; The son of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, talks to the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy about rallies in Nevada he says the Governor is trying to shut down; and Washington, D.C. correspondent Alexandra Limon breaks down the fight over nominating a SCOTUS replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories