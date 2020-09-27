Politics Now: 9/26/2020

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: Black Lives Matter protests start back up in Las Vegas; voter outreach efforts continue in Nevada, and a mailer from a group called “Voter Participation Center” confuses voters about their registration; Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks to us about AAPI voter outreach efforts in Nevada; The son of President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, talks to the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy about rallies in Nevada he says the Governor is trying to shut down; and Washington, D.C. correspondent Alexandra Limon breaks down the fight over nominating a SCOTUS replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.