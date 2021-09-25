Politics Now: 9/25/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with David Charns:

Former Senator Dean Heller has hopped in the Republican side of the Gubernatorial race. His policies on COVID-19, abortion, election changes, and former President Trump.

So far two men are running for Clark County Sheriff, former Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill, and former Assistant Sheriff and Assemblyman Tom Roberts. We talk about what policies they would change, oversight of use-of-force, and why they think they are the best candidates.