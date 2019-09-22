Politics Now: 9/21/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus and Florida Democrat Rep. Ted Deutch talk about their bill that would ban high-capacity gun magazines capable of carrying more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Also, impeachment hearings start up in the House Judiciary Committee with testimony from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

And Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman talks about why she isn’t holding out too much hope that the Arizona Diamondbacks are actually interested in moving to Las Vegas.