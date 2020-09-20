Politics Now: 9/19/2020

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler: Clark County has it’s COVID-19 restrictions eased a little more, but they still aren’t getting everything they are asking for; Governor Steve Sisolak blasts President Donald Trump over his rally in Henderson, and Republicans say they aren’t being treated fairly by the state; Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria helps clear up confusion and misconceptions about the November election; and a 1-on-1 interview with Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris about police reform and gun control bills.