Politics Now: 9/18/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

Former Nevada Senator Dean Heller is joining the republican primary for Governor. Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government editor Steve Sebelius tells us why he might be the early Republican frontrunner. Plus why progressives are targeting the most progressive member of Nevada’s Congressional delegation, Rep. Dina Titus.

Could immigration reform finally happen? Alexandra Limon explains how Democrats are hoping to use the reconciliation process to do it.

And what changes Nevada might need to make to stay at the front of the growing sports betting industry.