Politics Now: 9/18/2021

This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:
- Former Nevada Senator Dean Heller is joining the republican primary for Governor. Las Vegas Review Journal Politics & Government editor Steve Sebelius tells us why he might be the early Republican frontrunner. Plus why progressives are targeting the most progressive member of Nevada’s Congressional delegation, Rep. Dina Titus.
- Could immigration reform finally happen? Alexandra Limon explains how Democrats are hoping to use the reconciliation process to do it.
- And what changes Nevada might need to make to stay at the front of the growing sports betting industry.