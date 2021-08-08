Politics Now: 8/8/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An eviction moratorium has been extended, unemployment is running out, and Governor Sisolak is urging Nevadans to get vaccinated.

In this episode of Politics Now, Vanessa Murphy breaks down the competing legal decisions in Nevada, and its efforts to hand out millions of dollars in rental assistance.

Plus, what happens when unemployment runs out? We speak to the head of DETR about what to expect when federal programs end in a month.

And there’s a plea from Gov. Sisolak. We tell you what he’s asking businesses to do so more mandates won’t be necessary.

Watch those stories and more in the video player above.