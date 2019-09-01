Politics Now: 8/31/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius, The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association reach a deal and avoid a potentially disruptive teacher’s strike, Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Julian Castro visit Las Vegas to speak at the AFL-CIO Nevada state convention, Nevada Democrats have to cancel their plans for a virtual tele-caucus in 2020, Steve interviews Congressman Mark Amodei and Steven Horsford, and unraveling a change to military immigration rules that caused a stir this week.