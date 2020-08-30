Politics Now 8/29/20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —In this week’s Politics Now hosted by John Langeler, President Donald Trump makes the pitch to keep his job. We’ll hear from President Trump’s supporters at the Republican National Convention, including the UFC’s Dana White. Plus, President Trump granted a pardon to Las Vegan and convicted bank robber John Ponder. Ponder speaks about his prison reentry program on the national stage. And the moratorium on evictions is up in just a few days, we discuss what could be in store for Nevadans struggling to get by.