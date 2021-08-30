Politics Now: 8/28/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — District Attorney Steve Wolfson knows the death penalty is an issue that divides Nevadans, but in an interview with John Langeler on Politics Now, he explains why he is in favor of executions.

We also speak to people in the apartment market in Las Vegas about a subject that is popular with some, but not everyone: rent control.

Finally, an Henderson candidate for mayor talks about his No. 1 priority if he wins election — getting Henderson schools out of the Clark County School District.