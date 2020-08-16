Politics Now: 8/22/2020

This week on Politics Now, hosted by Kirsten Joyce: the reaction after Joe Biden picks California Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential running mate; Alexandra Limon from our Washington, D.C. Bureau gives us a preview of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; we look at cyber security in our November election as President Donald Trump continues to criticize Nevada’s plan to expand mail-in balloting in November; Republican Congressional District 4 candidate Jim Marchant talks with us about Covid-19, the economy, immigration and public lands; Democratic Congresswoman Susie Lee talks about the role Covid-19 will play in here race.