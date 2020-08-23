Politics Now: 8/22/2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Southern Nevadans, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and State Senator Yvanna Cancela, gave speeches at the Democratic National Convention. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris accepted their parties Presidential and Vice Presidential nominations at the Convention this week.

Other topics in this week’s Politics Now include Clark County hiring more polling place election workers for November and an interview with Congressman Steven Horsford on his race, the COVID-19 response, stimulus bills and an affair he recently admitted to having.

Politics Now also spoke with Republican CD-3 candidate Dan Rodimer on COVID-19, his immigration plan and previous calls his now-wife made to 911.

