Politics Now: 8/21/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Senate race is heating up between incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who just picked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

In Politics Now, former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt talks to 8NewsNow’s David Charns about the upcoming election.

We’ve also got a look at the efforts to get Americans and Afghan refugees out of Afghanistan.

Finally, what water cuts really mean for Southern Nevadans. After last week’s historic declaration, we break down what’s in store for Lake Mead, and where water from the shrinking Colorado River is really going.

Watch those stories and more in the video player above.