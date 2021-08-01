Politics Now: 8/1/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Evictions are moving forward, masks are back and COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere. In this episode of Politics Now, Vanessa Murphy breaks down the big changes coming this week related to the pandemic.

Plus, the 2022 election campaigns are kicking off. We speak with some newcomer republican candidates about their plans if they are able to nab seats away from the democratic incumbents.

And the execution of Zane Floyd has been delayed until at least October. We hear from the ACLU of Nevada about why they filed a lawsuit against the state to allow reporters to cover the scheduled execution.

Watch those stories and more in the video player above.