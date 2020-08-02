Politics Now: 8/1/2020

This week on Politics Now, host John Langeler digs into the Race for President here in Nevada. He interviews top Trump surrogate and Chairman of the NV Republican Party Michael McDonald, and Senior Nevada Advisor to the Biden Campaign, State Senator Yvanna Cancela. In Congressional District 3, we learn the now-wife of Republican candidate Dan Rodimer called police on him twice in 2018, and Democratic Congresswoman Susie Lee responds to her husband receiving a government Paycheck Protection Program loan. Also CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara gets to keep his job after a bitter school board meeting, and the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy digs into the allegations of fraud in the state’s Unemployment system.