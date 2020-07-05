Politics Now: 7/4/2020

This week on Politics Now hosted by John Langeler: The special session of the Nevada legislature starts next week. They will have to fill a $1.3 Billion budget hole for next year. Should the lateral vascular neck restraint, or LVNR, be banned by Metro police? The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy looks at how other agencies have handled it and what lawmakers in Nevada are saying. Some new laws kicked in this week, and an interview with the Executive Director of the new Cannabis Control Board on what areas of the marijuana industry he plans to focus on.