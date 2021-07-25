Politics Now: 7/25/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is in the national spotlight after becoming one of the worst hot spots for new COVID-19 cases. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we hear from Governor Steve Sisolak now that FEMA has sent in reinforcements to help combat the spread.

One Nevada congressman is turning heartbreak into action. Representative Steven Horsford tells us how his own father’s murder is behind a bill meant to help break the cycle of violence.

CBS News’ Anthony Salvanto also stops by to talk about new polling on election reform, coronavirus and the economy.

