Politics Now: 7/20/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Robocalls: It's the one thing that's universally hated by people on all ends of the political spectrum. As the American public is growing frustrated with being inundated with some consider to be pesky calls, Congress has stepped up to try to do something about it.

Stats show Americans received robocalls 48 billion times last year. It also shows robocalls are showing up on home, work, and cell phones 64 percent more often than in 2016.