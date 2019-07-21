Politics Now: 7/20/2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Steve Sebelius and Patrick Walker: Former State Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson is sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for pocketing campaign cash; how much our Congress members have been raising for their re-election campaigns; the Clark County School District and Clark County Commissioners have a historic meeting about the school budget; two high-level staff members from the Kamala Harris campaign talk about their Nevada efforts; and the future of the space program on the anniversary of man walking on the moon.