Politics Now: 7/18/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The case of a man who died in Metro Police custody is back in the spotlight. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at the death of Byron Williams and how the family of George Floyd and their attorney are now joining a lawsuit against Metro.

A local public figure may now be under investigation by the FBI. We see why Councilwoman Michele Fiore is having her finances reviewed by authorities.

And the homeless population is continuing to struggle and grow through the pandemic. We sat down with City Councilman Brian Knudsen to discuss how the city plans to find affordable housing and shelter for those vulnerable people.

Watch those stories and more in the video player above.