Politics Now: 7/10/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas isn’t the only thing heating up right now. The 2022 elections are off and running as more candidates are throwing their hats in the ring for a wide array of positions.

In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we start looking at the candidates running for mayor of Henderson in 2022. Plus, John sits down with City Councilwoman Michelle Romero who says public safety is her top priority in her campaign.

Plus we speak to Merideth Spriggs, the founder of Caridad, a homeless outreach organization. She talks about how the pandemic has impacted the homeless population in the valley and what we can expect with the eviction moratorium soon lifting.

Watch those stories and more in the video player above.