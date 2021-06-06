Politics Now: 6/6/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After weeks of discussion on a multitude of bills, the legislative session in Carson City has now come to an end.

In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, the I-Team’s David Charns breaks down some of the biggest bills to come out of the end of the session, including: the mining tax, public option health insurance and the creation of pot lounges.

Plus, Nevada is trying to leapfrog to first in the presidential nominating process. We look at the state’s effort to jump ahead of Iowa.

Alexandria Limon also joins the show to break down the nationwide debate over “Critical Race Theory” being taught in public schools.

You can watch those stories and more in the video above.