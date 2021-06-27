Politics Now: 6/27/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The legislative session is in the rearview mirror, but several bills that didn’t get approved are still being discussed around the state. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we sit down with Governor Steve Sisolak to discuss the topics of banning the death penalty and the controversial innovation zones proposal.

Plus the 2022 gubernatorial race is starting to take shape. Governor Sisolak breaks down some of his platform issues as he runs for reelection.

And the I-Team’s David Charns sits down with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to discuss Nevada attempt to become the first presidential primary in the country.

Watch those stories and more in the video player above.