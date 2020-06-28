Politics Now: 6/27/2020

This week on Politics Now with John Langeler: Governor Steve Sisolak makes wearing masks in public mandatory, we have the reaction to that; CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara pitches his reopening plan to the School Board of Trustees, what is not included and the timeline for getting the plan in place; we look at how many ballots were rejected in the primary for missing or mismatched signatures; the Nevada Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce talks to us about SCOTUS decisions & businesses reopening; Washington, D.C. correspondent Alexandra Limon tells us about a new Executive Order limiting work visas.