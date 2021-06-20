Politics Now: 6/20/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is putting up some big money to entice residents to get their COVID-19 shots. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we break down who is eligible for prizes, plus how much is up for grabs.

Officials are hoping to get pot lounges up and running soon. The head of the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board explains what regulations need to still be written and gives us a look at the state of the industry right now.

A new Nevada law is giving college athletes the ability to make money using their own likeness. We’ll hear more, plus testimony to Congress accusing the NCAA of abusive behavior.

Watch those stories and more in this episode of Politics Now.