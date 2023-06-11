This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The legislature wraps up, but the special session begins. The tough questions lawmakers are putting to a bill that would put public finances towards a baseball stadium for the Oakland A’s.

-Governor Joe Lombardo (R) faces an ethics hearing on using his official uniform in campaign ads. Why he could get the largest ethics fine in state history.

-A new UFO whistleblower comes forward, saying the government has recovered crashes of non-human aircraft.

-A look at the expanding field of Republican presidential candidates.