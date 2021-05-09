Politics Now: 5/9/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On both the state and national levels, lawmakers are making pitches for public option health insurance. On this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we will see what is in Senate Bill 420, plus the plan President Biden is crafting.

Speaking of the president, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop in Las Vegas to visit healthcare workers and teachers in Las Vegas. We have a look back at her first trip to the Silver State as the first lady.

We also sit down with the Storey County Manager and discuss the county’s objections to the “innovation zone” idea that has since been pushed back by state lawmakers.

Finally, as state lawmakers consider abolishing the death penalty, the State of Nevada continues to move forward with the execution of Zane Floyd. Hear why Floyd’s attorneys and a judge are questioning the lack of transparency from the state about the case.

