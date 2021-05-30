Politics Now: 5/30/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The clock is ticking in Carson City, as the last few days of the legislative session are upon us. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we break down some of the bills that could be passed before the end of the day Monday.

While there is still plenty left on the table, many bills already have Governor Steve Sisolak’s signature. We take a look at what has become law so far, including voiding “hush payments” and renewed film tax credits.

In Las Vegas, police reform changes have been made in the wake of George Floyd’s death. We have an overview of what Metro Police will be doing differently.

Plus, an I-Team investigation looks into whether horses are being sold for slaughter in Nevada.

Catch those stories and more in this episode. You can watch this week’s full Politics Now in the video player above.