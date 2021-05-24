Politics NOW: 5/23/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature is considering more money to fund K-12 education, changes to a potential public option health insurance bill, and new gun control bills.

In this episode of Politics NOW with host John Langeler, we take a look at where the bills stand.

Plus, will Nevada finally allow pot lounges, curbside pickup, and other marijuana related bills? We talk to the head of the Nevada Dispensary Association about their chances of moving forward.

Also, a statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the State Democratic Party causes some backlash from our congressional delegation.

Watch the full episode of Politics Now in the video above.