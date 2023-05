This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler

-The largest tax incentive package in state history, meant to lure the movie industry to Southern Nevada

-The K-12 budget debate and Governor Joe Lombardo’s (R) pitch to include School Choice

-NV State Treasurer Zach Conine (D) talks about tax incentive deals & bonds

-Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) tells us about a bill that would send more resources to the border to tackle fentanyl trafficking