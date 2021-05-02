Politics Now: 5/2/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler, UFOs are becoming a regular topic of discussion on Capitol Hill. Mystery Wire’s George Knapp sits down with former U.S. Senator Harry Reid about ongoing Senate investigations and new videos now surfacing.

Plus we hear from the Nevada Commission on School Funding and their recommendations on how to fund the educations of children across the state.

Nationally, President Joe Biden made his first speech in front of Congress. We hear how republicans are reacting to President Biden’s message of bipartisanship.