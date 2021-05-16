Politics Now: 5/16/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature is considering a controversial proposed ban regarding “ghost guns.” In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at where the bill is now and the chances of it passing.

Plus, it’s one of those annoying things we can’t seem to get out of our daily lives. We will tell you what the government is doing to try and put a stop to spam calls and scammers.

And changes are on the way to how we fund education here in Nevada. Vanessa Murphy breaks down the bill behind those complex changes.

Watch the full episode of Politics Now in the video above.