Politics Now 4/4/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elections in Nevada could be getting a complete makeover. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at the changes democrats want to make, along with the response from republicans.

In Nevada, most midwives — those who provide care for mothers-to-be and help deliver babies — are not regulated. Now lawmakers are trying to change that. We break down the legislation on the issue that is currently being considered in Carson City.

Plus, Nevada’s Mitigation Task Force says COVID-19 cases are leveling off in Nevada. We dive into the changes we could see to restrictions as we move toward the May 1 transition date.