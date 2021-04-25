Politics Now: 4/25/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The legislative session in Carson City is heating up. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we take a look at some of the more than 130 bills moving on through the Nevada Legislature.

With the final month of the legislative session upon us, criminal justice reform remains on the forefront. We speak with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and get their takes on the issue.

Plus, the Nevada Secretary of State released a report detailing the amount of election fraud cases in the state. Hear how many instances of fraud they found, later on in this episode.

You can watch the full Politics Now in the video above.