Politics Now: 4/11/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas mayor is making waves in the Nevada political scene. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, hear from Mayor John Lee on why he has decided to switch to the republican party.

And it is a year and a half away, but the 2022 governor’s race is already heating up. Former Politics Now host and current Las Vegas Review-Journal editor Steve Sebelius stops by to talk about the candidates who could challenge Governor Sisolak for his seat.

Plus, we recap the past week in the Nevada Legislature and some of the most talked about bills in Carson City.

You can watch the full episode in the video above.