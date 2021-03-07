Politics Now 3/7/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On this week’s Politics Now with host John Langeler, we’re taking a look back as Nevada hits the one-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 being identified in the state. Our team takes a look at how we got where we are and how officials plan to move forward.

Up in Carson City, a controversial proposal to let a company create its own government is making waves. We break down Governor Sisolak’s plans for “innovation zones” in rural Nevada.

Plus, what would be Nevada’s largest conservation bill is being discussed by the legislature. We’ll see how it would limit developments around the Silver State.

Catch those stories and more in the video above.