Politics Now: 3/7/2020

The Guinn Center for Policy Priorities put out a large report breaking down what exactly goes into K-12 education funding in Nevada, and where we rank relative to other cities.

The chart above illustrates that basically three big chunks make up almost 90% of what is in the state education fund. That is what is currently known as the Distributive School Account, or DSA, but will be renamed the State Education Fund as the current system gets reworked by the Nevada Commission on School Funding.