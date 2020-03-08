Politics Now: 3/7/2020

This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius: how Nevada is responding to it’s first coronavirus cases, and economists weigh in on what it may mean for our tourist-driven economy; Former Secretary of State Ross Miller sits down to talk about his race for the County Commission District C seat, including what his top priorities are and how he thinks the homelessness problem should be tackled; A Guinn Center report lays out exactly where the Nevada’s funding for K-12 schools comes from, and a lawsuit is filed aimed at bumping that number up; George Knapp explores what all the presidential candidates have been saying about government investigations into UFOs.