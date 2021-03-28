Politics Now: 3/28/2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of bills are making their way through the Nevada Legislature. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we sort through some of the most important being discussed in Carson City.

Plus we have an interview on the future of the Nevada Democratic Party and what changes may be in store with new state Chair Judith Whitmer.

Republican State Senator Ben Kieckhefer also talks about his bill that would create the countries first E-sports regulatory agency and another to create open primary elections.

Watch the full episode in the video above.