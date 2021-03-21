Politics Now: 3/21/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Las Vegas this week. In this episode of Politics Now with host John Langeler, we’ll hear her pitch for the American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden on Mar. 12.

There is plenty of news out of Carson City this week. Our team takes a dive into some of the police reform bills making their way through the Nevada Legislature.

Plus thousands of migrants are wanting to come into the US through the border with Mexico. We break down the current immigration crisis going on at the southern border.

Watch those stories and more in the video above.