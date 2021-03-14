Politics Now 3/14/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On this episode of Politics Now with David Charns, we break down the massive “American Rescue Plan” that was signed into law this past week by President Joe Biden. We explain what this means for you and your family, plus how much money you could see added to your bank account.

And a few new gun control bills have made their way through the House of Representatives, with the support of Nevada lawmakers. We’ll hear why democrats say the bills will make the country safer.

Locally, relief is here for restaurants. Capacity limits jump up to 50 percent Monday, and we spoke with a representative from the Nevada Restaurant Association about how they are planning to move forward.