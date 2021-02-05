Politics Now 2/7/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2021 legislative session has kicked off in Carson City. This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler, we break down the top stories out of the capitol.

Will republicans and democrats be able to work together during the session? 8 News Now spoke to leaders from both sides about their budget priorities as the session gets underway.

Also on the table: back to school plans. We’ll hear from lawmakers about how they hope to get students back in the classrooms, as a spike in suicides places more pressure on school officials.

You can watch the full episode of Politics Now in the video above.