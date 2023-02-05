This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-The 2023 legislature is about to start. We talk with State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D), and State Senator Jeff Stone (R) about their goals and working together.

-Bill proposals dealing with school safety, tough on crime penalties, and hospital costs and sidewalk vendors.

-CA pits itself against the other 6 Colorado River states, including a suggestion that Las Vegas and Phoenix get cut off from water before them.

-Police reform discussions in congress.